Closed Cafe by gillian1912
Closed Cafe

This cafe could have done well if they had been open as it’s a lovely sunny day and lots of people around.

Situated at the North Beach at Heacham, it only opens from Easter until October which is a shame as they do a great sausage bap which goes down well after a walk.
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Gillian Brown

I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
