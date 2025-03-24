Previous
High Street In Bloom by gillian1912
Photo 1882

High Street In Bloom

The local Town Council keeps these planters looking nice all along the local High Street. Nice to see the blossom out.

The building on the right used to be a brewery many years ago. Now flats.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
515% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact