Previous
Photo 1882
High Street In Bloom
The local Town Council keeps these planters looking nice all along the local High Street. Nice to see the blossom out.
The building on the right used to be a brewery many years ago. Now flats.
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I'm out...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
24th March 2025 9:49am
Tags
norfolk
,
street”
,
watton
,
“high
