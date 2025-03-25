Previous
Clock Tower by gillian1912
Photo 1883

Clock Tower

We visited our daughter Sarah at Downham Market today. I popped out to take a bag of things to the charity shop and snapped a photo of the clock while I was at it.

My daughter just pulled a face. She thinks I’m crazy taking photos of things.
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
515% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact