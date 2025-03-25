Sign up
Previous
Photo 1883
Clock Tower
We visited our daughter Sarah at Downham Market today. I popped out to take a bag of things to the charity shop and snapped a photo of the clock while I was at it.
My daughter just pulled a face. She thinks I’m crazy taking photos of things.
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
0
0
365
iPhone 15
25th March 2025 11:52am
Tags
clock
,
norfolk
,
market”
,
“downham
