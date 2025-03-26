Previous
On Safari by gillian1912
On Safari

A metal giraffe garden ornament spotted at the garden centre yesterday.

At a price tag of £1999, a bit out of my price range.
Gillian Brown

I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking.
Babs ace
Not your usual garden ornament is it.
March 26th, 2025  
