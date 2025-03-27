Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1885
Out For Lunch
Lunch at the Copper Kettle Cafe during a shopping trip in Norwich.
My husband doesn’t go into the city very often but he had a gift card which he received as a birthday present earlier this month. He bought himself a pair of trousers with it.
It wasn’t until after I’d posted this photo that I noticed his jumper has reflections from the window in the front of it.
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
1953
photos
36
followers
52
following
516% complete
View this month »
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
1883
1884
1885
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
26th March 2025 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lunch
,
jim
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close