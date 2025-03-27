Previous
Out For Lunch by gillian1912
Photo 1885

Out For Lunch

Lunch at the Copper Kettle Cafe during a shopping trip in Norwich.

My husband doesn’t go into the city very often but he had a gift card which he received as a birthday present earlier this month. He bought himself a pair of trousers with it.

It wasn’t until after I’d posted this photo that I noticed his jumper has reflections from the window in the front of it.
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
