Jigsaw Puzzle by gillian1912
Photo 1887

Jigsaw Puzzle

This is what we do sometimes when we are in our caravan on a cold, windy day. Today was one such day.
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Oh dear, we've had a chilly wind with sunshine that requires sun factor!!
March 30th, 2025  
