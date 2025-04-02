Sign up
Photo 1891
Today’s Purchases
Today we went to Taverham Garden Centre on the outskirts of Norwich. As well as the garden centre there are other retail units, amongst them a sewing shop and an aquatic shop.
We went because my husband wanted something for the fish pond but I made a couple of purchases in the sewing shop. Plus we had lunch in a tearoom there.
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
Babs
ace
Sounds like a fun day out and some lovely purchases. Hope hubby got some good purchases too
April 2nd, 2025
