Come In Number 22 by gillian1912
Photo 1897

Come In Number 22

Tractors tow the speedboats and jet skis in and out of the sea at Hunstanton.

This speedboat, number 22, is owned by one of our caravan neighbours. He also has a jet ski and is at his caravan most weekends to enjoy the water sports.

Good luck to him. I like to keep my feet on dry land.
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Gillian Brown

Michelle
Lovely capture, I wouldn't mind driving the tractor but not the jet ski!
April 13th, 2025  
