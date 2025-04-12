Sign up
Photo 1897
Come In Number 22
Tractors tow the speedboats and jet skis in and out of the sea at Hunstanton.
This speedboat, number 22, is owned by one of our caravan neighbours. He also has a jet ski and is at his caravan most weekends to enjoy the water sports.
Good luck to him. I like to keep my feet on dry land.
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
12th April 2025 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hunstanton
,
tractor
,
speedboat
Michelle
Lovely capture, I wouldn't mind driving the tractor but not the jet ski!
April 13th, 2025
