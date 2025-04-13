Sign up
Mandala Cat Cross Stitch
Yesterday I started working on this cross stitch kit of a colourful mandala cat. The bit I’ve done is the collar area at the centre of the design but I look at my stitched project and all I see is a clown 🤣.
13th April 2025
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Tags
cat
,
“cross
,
stitch”
