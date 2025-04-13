Previous
Mandala Cat Cross Stitch by gillian1912
Photo 1898

Mandala Cat Cross Stitch

Yesterday I started working on this cross stitch kit of a colourful mandala cat. The bit I’ve done is the collar area at the centre of the design but I look at my stitched project and all I see is a clown 🤣.
Gillian Brown

