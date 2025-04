The City of Stories

I went to my yoga class this morning and later caught the bus into Norwich.



I took this photo in All Saints Green as I came out of the John Lewis store. Like many towns and cities now, much of Norwich city centre is pedestrianised. It doesn’t seem long since I used to drive along the road here to go home but it’s probably longer than I think.



I like to notice all the different people in the photo and what they are wearing or doing. Things I wouldn’t notice when I just walk past them.