R.I.P. John

My ex-brother in law John died last Friday, 11th April aged 74. He is in the right of this photograph, wearing a kilt. His funeral was held yesterday in Spain where he had lived for a few years.



He was married to my husband’s sister for 35 years but they split in 2010 and I hadn't seen him since but I’m sorry to hear that he has passed away. The photo was taken at my daughter’s wedding in 2001 and is of family members who travelled down to Suffolk from Scotland for the occasion.