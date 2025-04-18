Previous
Still and Calm by gillian1912
Photo 1902

Still and Calm

The conditions can change so much on different days. Another evening walk along the promenade. So still and calm.
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Photo Details

