Photo 1903
The Kilkennys
An evening at the theatre to see Irish Folk band The Kilkennys.
They were good. The venue doesn’t allow photography during the show so I took this one of the stage before the show started.
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
1974
photos
36
followers
52
following
Tags
band
,
music
,
irish
,
kilkennys
