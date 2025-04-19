Previous
The Kilkennys by gillian1912
Photo 1903

The Kilkennys

An evening at the theatre to see Irish Folk band The Kilkennys.
They were good. The venue doesn’t allow photography during the show so I took this one of the stage before the show started.
Gillian Brown

