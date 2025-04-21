Previous
Next
Just One Duck by gillian1912
Photo 1905

Just One Duck

Just one duck stopped by our caravan today looking for food. My daughter Rachel fed him.
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
522% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact