Thomas by gillian1912
Thomas

It was a bright sunny morning as I walked past the fairground on my way to catch a bus into King’s Lynn. I stopped to take a photo as I thought it looked bright and colourful.

On my way back again, a man was putting stickers on Thomas and his carriages so I presume this is a new ride being prepared.
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
