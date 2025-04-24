Previous
Fringed Tulip by gillian1912
Fringed Tulip

One of the tulips out in my daughter’s garden.
Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
JackieR ace
Gorgeous detail
April 26th, 2025  
plainjaneandnonnonsense ace
So unusual but definitely beautiful
April 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Amazing tulip…
April 26th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
This is beautiful
April 26th, 2025  
