Previous
Photo 1909
Tulip
I went with my daughter Rachel, who is staying with me, to visit my other daughter Sarah at her home a few miles away.
This is one of the tulips currently flowering in Sarah’s garden.
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
25th April 2025 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
tulip
,
garden
plainjaneandnonnonsense
ace
Gorgeous!
April 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely colours…
April 26th, 2025
