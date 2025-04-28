Sign up
Previous
Photo 1912
Norwich Market
I’ve been into Norwich on the bus this afternoon. A warm, sunny day. View of the market with City Hall in the background.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
1
0
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
1980
photos
36
followers
52
following
523% complete
1905
1906
1907
1908
1909
1910
1911
1912
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
28th April 2025 12:47pm
Tags
norwich
,
market
Michelle
Looks a quiet market or was it early?
April 28th, 2025
