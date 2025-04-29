Previous
Selfie With Sarah by gillian1912
I don’t seem to take many selfies with my eldest daughter Sarah. Visited her at her home and it was a lovely day so we were able to sit out in the garden.
29th April 2025

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
