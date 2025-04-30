Sign up
Motherhood
This mother duck has 11 new babies. We provided a bowl of water and they were enjoying a drink and splash around.
It must be hard work being a mother duck, trying to keep all those ducklings together. There are so many predators around.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Tags
duck
,
duckling
