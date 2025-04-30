Previous
Motherhood by gillian1912
Photo 1914

Motherhood

This mother duck has 11 new babies. We provided a bowl of water and they were enjoying a drink and splash around.

It must be hard work being a mother duck, trying to keep all those ducklings together. There are so many predators around.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Gillian Brown

