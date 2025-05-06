Previous
Vancouver Quarter by gillian1912
Vancouver Quarter

Out for a little shopping today in King’s Lynn. Vancouver Quarter is the pedestrianised shopping area. The only town I know which still has a Wimpy.
Gillian Brown

I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Lesley Aldridge ace
A wimpy wow! Haven't seen one for decades.
May 8th, 2025  
