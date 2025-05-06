Sign up
Photo 1917
Vancouver Quarter
Out for a little shopping today in King’s Lynn. Vancouver Quarter is the pedestrianised shopping area. The only town I know which still has a Wimpy.
6th May 2025
6th May 25
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I'm out...
1985
photos
35
followers
52
following
525% complete
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
6th May 2025 12:08pm
Tags
norfolk
,
lynn”
,
“kings
Lesley Aldridge
ace
A wimpy wow! Haven't seen one for decades.
May 8th, 2025
