Finished Cross Stitch by gillian1912
Photo 1918

Finished Cross Stitch

I’ve finished the Mandala Cat cross stitch.

I may make it into a cushion cover. Undecided yet.
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
525% complete

View this month »

