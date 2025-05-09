Sign up
Pastry Making
Making some pastry this afternoon. I’m making a sausagemeat flan, much enjoyed in our household.
I don’t do much baking these days. Since the children left home and there’s just the two of us, I don’t bother much and our waistlines could probably do without home made cakes.
9th May 2025
baking
,
pastry
