Photo 1921
Cushion
I turned yesterday’s completed cross stitch project into a cushion.
11th May 2025
11th May 25
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I'm out...
1989
photos
35
followers
52
following
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
11th May 2025 3:05pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
cushion
,
pansies
,
“cross
,
stitch”
