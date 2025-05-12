Sign up
Photo 1922
Garden Pots
A visit to the garden centre today.
We didn’t need any pots but bought some bedding plants.
12th May 2025
12th May 25
3
0
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
1991
photos
35
followers
52
following
526% complete
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
1923
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
12th May 2025 10:53am
Tags
garden
,
pots
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice looking pots
May 13th, 2025
Aimee Ann
Would love some of those
May 13th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Very nice pot selection
May 13th, 2025
