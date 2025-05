Cooking

I cooked chilli con carne for dinner last night.



The Le Creuset casserole was part of a 20 year service award from work. At 10 years I received a carriage clock. By the time I reached 20 years with the company, you chose from a catalogue. I chose this Le Creuset casserole dish and a pair of earrings. That was in 2011. A month after my 20 year service award I was shortlisted for redundancy! I survived that and worked there another 4 years before deciding to retire. Never regretted it.