Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1925
Cat Cushion
I turned my recently finished cat cross stitch project into a cushion.
15th May 2025
15th May 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
1993
photos
35
followers
52
following
527% complete
View this month »
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
13th May 2025 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
cushion
,
“cross
,
stitch”
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this one
May 15th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Ooh that's lovely
May 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close