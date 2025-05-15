Previous
Cat Cushion by gillian1912
Cat Cushion

I turned my recently finished cat cross stitch project into a cushion.
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this one
May 15th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Ooh that's lovely
May 15th, 2025  
