Previous
All Quiet On The Promenade by gillian1912
Photo 1926

All Quiet On The Promenade

It was very quiet on the promenade at Hunstanton this morning as I walked along. It’s turned cloudy and chilly now after a few days of higher temperatures and sunshine.

Those strange beige marks on the ground are the council’s idea of filling in the cracks and potholes and just look awful I think.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
527% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact