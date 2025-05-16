Sign up
Previous
Photo 1926
All Quiet On The Promenade
It was very quiet on the promenade at Hunstanton this morning as I walked along. It’s turned cloudy and chilly now after a few days of higher temperatures and sunshine.
Those strange beige marks on the ground are the council’s idea of filling in the cracks and potholes and just look awful I think.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
1994
photos
35
followers
52
following
527% complete
1919
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
16th May 2025 9:40am
hunstanton
,
promenade
