Top Deck

On the bus at Hunstanton Bus Station. When I say bus station, I mean that there is one bus going in each direction along the coast. I’m off into King’s Lynn for a stroll around the shops. Buses are every 15 minutes which I think is a good service and I have a free bus pass and plenty of time.



This double decker bus has a couple of single seats upstairs. I like those when I’m on my own. Plenty of space and nobody sitting next to me.