Sarah’s Box by gillian1912
Photo 1928

Sarah’s Box

My daughter Sarah bought this wooden chest at a secondhand furniture shop and asked my husband to renovate it for her.

Ready to return to her.
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Gillian Brown

Gillian Brown
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
