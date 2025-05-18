Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1928
Sarah’s Box
My daughter Sarah bought this wooden chest at a secondhand furniture shop and asked my husband to renovate it for her.
Ready to return to her.
18th May 2025
18th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
1997
photos
35
followers
52
following
528% complete
View this month »
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
1928
1929
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (4th generation)
Taken
18th May 2025 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sarah
,
box
,
wood
,
chest
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close