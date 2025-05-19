Previous
Norwich Castle by gillian1912
Photo 1929

Norwich Castle

In Norwich today. Looking up from Davey Place towards the castle. I took the photo at a slight angle as a couple were coming past. I didn’t notice the person sitting in the doorway until I got home and saw their reflection in the left hand window.
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
528% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact