Previous
Photo 1929
Norwich Castle
In Norwich today. Looking up from Davey Place towards the castle. I took the photo at a slight angle as a couple were coming past. I didn’t notice the person sitting in the doorway until I got home and saw their reflection in the left hand window.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
0
0
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
19th May 2025 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
norwich
,
castle
