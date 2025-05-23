Previous
Next
Latest Project by gillian1912
Photo 1933

Latest Project

My latest cross stitch project. It’s a penguin. Yes, I know you’ve never seen a penguin this colour! Neither have I but the kit is a colourful mandala penguin. It will probably look better when I’ve completed more of his shape.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
531% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
It will be one of a kind
June 1st, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’s looking good…
June 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact