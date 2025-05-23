Sign up
Photo 1933
Latest Project
My latest cross stitch project. It’s a penguin. Yes, I know you’ve never seen a penguin this colour! Neither have I but the kit is a colourful mandala penguin. It will probably look better when I’ve completed more of his shape.
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
2
1
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I'm out...
2007
photos
37
followers
53
following
1932
1933
1934
1935
1936
1937
1938
1939
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
23rd May 2025 4:31pm
Tags
penguin
,
“cross
,
stitch”
Christine Sztukowski
ace
It will be one of a kind
June 1st, 2025
Beverley
ace
It’s looking good…
June 1st, 2025
