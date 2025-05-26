Previous
Bank Holiday Weather by gillian1912
Photo 1935

Bank Holiday Weather

This is how us Brits dress for a walk at the coast on a Spring Bank Holiday Monday!

Typical bank holiday weather in the UK. It was cold, wet and very windy.
Gillian Brown

I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Looking good
June 1st, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’s a fabulous photo of you both… lovely English weather… summers on it way..
June 1st, 2025  
