Previous
Next
Jigsaw Puzzle by gillian1912
Photo 1936

Jigsaw Puzzle

A bright and colourful jigsaw puzzle completed over the wet bank holiday weekend. The hardest part was all those boats. One blue boat part looks very much like another!
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
531% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Brilliant…good job
June 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact