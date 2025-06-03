My Garden Gnome

My husband Jim noticed that one of our pond fish was missing - a shubunkin which is quite old. Despite it being a cold, drizzly day, he’s out in the garden pulling back all the pond plants, expecting to find the fish dead.



He found the missing fish alive, stuck in the roots of the pond plants. Hopefully it will be OK. It must be very old as we haven’t bought any new fish for years.



Incidentally, that yellow bucket is a nappy bucket from Mothercare; part of a set of nappy bucket, baby bath and potty which I received as a gift from my work colleagues in 1975 when I was expecting our first baby. It’s lasted well!