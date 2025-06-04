Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1942
Norwich Road
Walking to the post office to buy some stamps. A warm but breezy day. Stopped at Lidl to buy a few things on the way back.
I like this line of trees and the fluffy clouds.
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
2010
photos
37
followers
52
following
532% complete
View this month »
1935
1936
1937
1938
1939
1940
1941
1942
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
4th June 2025 10:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
watton
,
road”
,
“norwich
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such lovely straight lines - you can not go astray !! Lovely trees to the left and grasses blowing to the breeze on the right ! Yes quite nice sky with light and fluffy clouds!
June 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close