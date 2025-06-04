Previous
Norwich Road by gillian1912
Photo 1942

Norwich Road

Walking to the post office to buy some stamps. A warm but breezy day. Stopped at Lidl to buy a few things on the way back.

I like this line of trees and the fluffy clouds.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such lovely straight lines - you can not go astray !! Lovely trees to the left and grasses blowing to the breeze on the right ! Yes quite nice sky with light and fluffy clouds!
June 4th, 2025  
