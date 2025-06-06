Sign up
Previous
Photo 1944
Windswept Selfie
Another windswept selfie on the beach! Look at that dark cloud over the sea. We managed to get indoors before the rain started.
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
0
0
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
2012
photos
37
followers
52
following
532% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
5th June 2025 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hunstanton
,
beach
,
selfie
