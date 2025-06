Leave, Borrow, Play, Return

The people who have the caravan next to the entrance to our static caravan park started leaving this box a couple of years ago. The main walkways from two nearby holiday parks run right past near their van so lots of footfall there.



They ask that beach goers leave their unwanted buckets, spades etc for others to use and return. A great idea, I think, and it seems to work. Recycling at it’s finest.