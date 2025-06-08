Previous
Traffic by gillian1912
Photo 1946

Traffic

Traffic jam on a rainy day at Knights Hill Roundabout on the outskirts of King’s Lynn, Norfolk.

Taken through a wet and dirty window from upstairs on a bus.
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
