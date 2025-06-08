Sign up
Photo 1946
Traffic
Traffic jam on a rainy day at Knights Hill Roundabout on the outskirts of King’s Lynn, Norfolk.
Taken through a wet and dirty window from upstairs on a bus.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
2014
photos
38
followers
52
following
4
365
iPhone 15
6th June 2025 11:11am
Tags
traffic
,
lynn”
,
“kings
