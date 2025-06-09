Sign up
Previous
Photo 1947
A year of Birds
We spent an afternoon doing one of the jigsaw puzzles I’d bought recently.
I thought it would be quick and easy to do as the monthly segments are different colours and have the name of the month on them. Not as easy as I expected but it was fun to do.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
4
0
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
2015
photos
39
followers
53
following
533% complete
View this month »
1940
1941
1942
1943
1944
1945
1946
1947
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
7th June 2025 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jigsaw
,
puzzle
Michelle
Such a beautiful puzzle
June 9th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well done , and an interesting jigsaw,
June 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very lovely jigsaw…
June 9th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That is fabulous
June 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
