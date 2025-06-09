Previous
A year of Birds by gillian1912
Photo 1947

A year of Birds

We spent an afternoon doing one of the jigsaw puzzles I’d bought recently.

I thought it would be quick and easy to do as the monthly segments are different colours and have the name of the month on them. Not as easy as I expected but it was fun to do.
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
533% complete

Michelle
Such a beautiful puzzle
June 9th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done , and an interesting jigsaw,
June 9th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very lovely jigsaw…
June 9th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That is fabulous
June 9th, 2025  
