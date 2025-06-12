Sign up
Photo 1950
Wash Monster
The amphibious Wash Monster goes out into the sea to take passengers on one hour trips along the coast. They also do 2-hour trips at low tide to view the seals on the sandbanks.
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
2
0
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
2019
photos
40
followers
52
following
534% complete
View this month »
1944
1945
1946
1947
1948
1949
1950
1951
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
13th June 2025 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hunstanton
,
“wash
,
monster”
Michelle
Lovely capture - I'd love to see the seals, something I haven't done in all the times I've been to Norfolk
June 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
That sounds as great as it looks, lovely shot.
June 13th, 2025
