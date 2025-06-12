Previous
Wash Monster by gillian1912
Photo 1950

Wash Monster

The amphibious Wash Monster goes out into the sea to take passengers on one hour trips along the coast. They also do 2-hour trips at low tide to view the seals on the sandbanks.
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Michelle
Lovely capture - I'd love to see the seals, something I haven't done in all the times I've been to Norfolk
June 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
That sounds as great as it looks, lovely shot.
June 13th, 2025  
