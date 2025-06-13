Sign up
Photo 1951
Wide Load
A large caravan from the other end of our site is being removed today to go elsewhere. It will be loaded on to the back of this lorry.
Interesting to watch but always looks difficult to negotiate.
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
2019
photos
40
followers
52
following
Photo Details
5
5
2
2
365
365
iPhone 15
iPhone 15
Taken
13th June 2025 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hunstanton
,
caravan
,
lorry
Diana
ace
That does sound rather tricky, maybe expensive too.
June 13th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
That would be interesting to watch
June 13th, 2025
