Previous
Wide Load by gillian1912
Photo 1951

Wide Load

A large caravan from the other end of our site is being removed today to go elsewhere. It will be loaded on to the back of this lorry.

Interesting to watch but always looks difficult to negotiate.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
534% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
That does sound rather tricky, maybe expensive too.
June 13th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
That would be interesting to watch
June 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact