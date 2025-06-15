Sign up
Alliums
Giant alliums at the BBC Gardeners’ World Show at the NEC Birmingham. These alliums were a lot bigger than those in our garden at home.
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I'm out...
3
2
2
365
iPhone 15
15th June 2025 12:31pm
nec
allium
Annie-Sue
wonderful photo! Did you buy some - 'cos that's the idea!!
June 15th, 2025
Gillian Brown
@anniesue
No but we did buy lots of other plants.
June 15th, 2025
