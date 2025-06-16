The Lowestoft Bus

I met my friend Carole for lunch today in Norwich. I took this photo at Norwich Bus Station

While waiting for her to arrive. This bus was going TO Lowestoft but hers was due to arrive in this bay FROM Lowestoft a few minutes later.



It’s funny how people’s lives are different. Carole and I have been friends for 44 years when she lived near me. We have both retired, both got free bus passes, we live roughly the same distance from Norwich in different directions. I travel into the city at least once a week. Carole never goes there (unless she’s meeting me)



She orders everything online and has no interest in going to the shops. I love to browse clothes shops. Carole and her husband take several holidays abroad each year. We stay in the UK and have a caravan at the seaside.



Our lives have gone such different ways to years ago when we were two young mothers pushing our prams together but we still meet up occasionally and can chat away happily for hours 😊