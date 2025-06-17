Previous
Next
Bonsai by gillian1912
Photo 1955

Bonsai

Some of the bonsai trees on display at the Gardeners’ World Show.

They look lovely but we don’t have any.
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
535% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
So pretty… beautiful display
June 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact