Previous
Photo 1956
Royal Arcade
A trip into Norwich today. Took a quick phone shot while walking through the Royal Arcade. Norwich Market and City Hall through the arches.
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
1
0
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
2024
photos
41
followers
52
following
535% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
18th June 2025 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
norwich
,
“royal
,
arcade”
Beverley
ace
Lovely capture… on a nice sunny day
June 18th, 2025
