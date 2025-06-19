Previous
Next
Clown Teapot by gillian1912
Photo 1957

Clown Teapot

I have a collection of fancy teapots and was recently having a sort out. This clown one has seen better days and is cracked.

He was headed for the wheelie bin but my husband rescued him and thought he looked colourful in the garden.
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
536% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Brilliant idea… looks great!
June 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact