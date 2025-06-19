Sign up
Photo 1957
Clown Teapot
I have a collection of fancy teapots and was recently having a sort out. This clown one has seen better days and is cracked.
He was headed for the wheelie bin but my husband rescued him and thought he looked colourful in the garden.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
2026
photos
41
followers
52
following
536% complete
Tags
teapot
,
garden
,
clown
Beverley
ace
Brilliant idea… looks great!
June 20th, 2025
