Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1958
Road Surfacing
Workmen are laying a new road surface outside our house today. Photo taken from our front bedroom window.
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
2026
photos
41
followers
52
following
536% complete
View this month »
1951
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
20th June 2025 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
workmen
,
resurfacing
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close