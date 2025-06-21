Sign up
Photo 1959
Gerbera
Gerbera Garvinea “Sweet Memories” according to the label which came with this plant we purchased recently.
21st June 2025
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
flower
gerbera
