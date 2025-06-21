Previous
Gerbera by gillian1912
Photo 1959

Gerbera

Gerbera Garvinea “Sweet Memories” according to the label which came with this plant we purchased recently.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
