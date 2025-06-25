Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1963
Paragliding
A motor paraglider over the sea at Hunstanton.
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
2031
photos
41
followers
53
following
537% complete
View this month »
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
1963
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
25th June 2025 7:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
hunstanton
,
paragliding
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful silhouette
June 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close